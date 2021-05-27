Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grizzlies are Playoff Surprise

By Ron Wynn
Tennessee Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN — The Memphis Grizzlies have shocked the NBA world by reaching the playoffs this season the hard way. They had to defeat both the San Antonio Spurs at home and the Golden State Warriors on the road as the ninth-place finisher. But they did both those things, surviving a brilliant 39-point outburst from Steph Curry in the Golden State game and despite blowing a nine-point lead in the final two minutes and having to win in overtime. Ja Morant’s brilliance (35 points, six assists, six rebounds, four steals) keyed the 117-112 win and.

tntribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Justise Winslow
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Go Game#Night Games#The Memphis Grizzlies#The San Antonio Spurs#The Golden State Warriors#Oklahoma Thunder#Fedex Forum#Game 4 May 31#Three Point Shooting#Lead#Nashville#Critical Games#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAkmmo.com

Stephen Curry wins 2nd NBA scoring title to help Golden State Warriors clinch 8th place in Western Conference

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured eighth place in the Western Conference with a 113-101 victory over the Grizzlies, their sixth win in a row. Curry also secured the NBA scoring title for the season with this first-quarter basket, part of a 46-point effort in which Curry earned a career-high 36 shots (making 16) and 22 3-point attempts. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds, and accounted for 40.7 percent of the Warriors’ points.
NBAdarnews.com

Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it...
NBAsemoball.com

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Grayson Allen Status Against Spurs

Grayson Allen of the Memphis Grizzlies is no stranger to one-and-done games. The former Blue Devil spent four seasons playing in Durham, North Carolina for Duke. However, Allen is a game-time decision on Wednesday night when the Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs in the most recent injury report.
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies visit Warriors with first-round playoff berth up for grabs

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will duel in San Francisco for the second time in six days, this time with higher stakes than the previous meeting, when the Western Conference play-in tournament comes to a conclusion on Friday night. By virtue of Memphis' 100-96 home win over 10th-seeded...
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

Spurs vs Grizzlies Play-In Tournament Odds, Spread and Picks

The Memphis Grizzlies are four-point home favorites over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game at the FedEx Forum. The road team won each of the three regular season meetings. A breakdown of Spurs-Grizzlies with odds and a prediction can be found below. It...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Damion Lee Status for Grizzlies Game

The Golden State Warriors will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening in Golden State, and the winner of the game will advance to the NBA Playoffs, which begin this upcoming weekend. The loser of the game will have their season abruptly ended and head into a...
NBAAllentown Morning Call

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry’s 46 points clinch scoring title and eighth seed for Golden State

The victory saw the Warriors wrap up eighth spot, while Memphis finish the regular season in ninth. The Washington Wizards completed the stellar late turnaround of their season by locking up eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 115-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets. After starting the year 17-32 and seemingly no chance of making the playoffs, the Wizards ended the year 17-7 to finish ahead of the Indiana Pacers, who beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday. Washington now look forward to a play-in tournament clash with the Boston Celtics to determine the seventh seed, while the Hornets and Pacers collide in the other play-in fixture, with the eventual eighth seed going on to meet the top-seed Philadelphia 76ers, who ended their regular season by defeating the Orlando Magic 128-117.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry seals scoring title, torches Grizzlies as Golden State Warriors take eighth spot in West

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late three-pointer as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. position in this week's Play-In Tournament. WATCH: Sunday's best plays and performances Updated season standings Blazers clinch playoff berth, Lakers vs Warriors in Play-In Memphis Grizzlies 101 - 113 Golden State Warriors By virtue of their sixt...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Against Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 on Wednesday night to advance to the last play-in game. They will be facing off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Golden State on Friday evening. The winner of the game heads on to face the Utah Jazz...