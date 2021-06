The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday evening in game two of their four-game series from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies raced out to a lead early in Monday’s opener behind Vince Velasquez’s strong start and RBI. The Phillies had lost three of four heading into the mid-week series but still sit just behind both the Nationals and the Mets in the NL East standings. The Brewers look like one of the hottest teams in baseball and one of the biggest surprises after taking three of our games against the Dodgers at home over the weekend. It’ll be Milwaukee’s pop against Philadelphia’s timely hitting once again on Tuesday and it’ll be interesting to see which style will prevail. Which team will get game two and control of the series as we enter Wednesday’s matchup?