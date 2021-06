It's been all about quality and not quantity this season for the Saint Joseph's softball team. The Indians, though small in numbers, have been big on results. Coach Earl Keith's young and talented squad sits at 13-4 overall. The Indians, who are No. 8 in the latest Class 3A poll, are 6-1 in the Northern Indiana Conference. They lost 9-4 to Class 4A No. 24 Penn 9-4 at home Monday night. The Kingsmen, who scored five runs in the final inning, lead the NIC at 7-0.