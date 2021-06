PUBLIC HEARING (VIRTUAL) Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a virtual public hearing at 10:30 AM (or as close thereto as possible) on Monday, May 17, 2021, via Cisco WebEx to receive public testimony and consider the following amendment proposal. The process for review and recommendation of the final docket is described in Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Section 14.15.070 which outlines the criteria for consideration.