Pope kisses Auschwitz survivor's tattoo

By Alessandra Tarantino
Lynchburg News and Advance
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has kissed the tattoo of an Auschwitz survivor during a general audience. Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis, and Francis leaned over and kissed it on Wednesday.

newsadvance.com
