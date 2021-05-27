Pope kisses Auschwitz survivor's tattoo

Mexico City (Agenzia Fides) - "With the Motu Proprio 'Antiquum Ministerium' published on May 10th, Pope Francis is kicking off a new Pentecost for the life of catechists and Christian communities. These brothers and sisters of ours, who throughout history have played a major role in the transmission of the faith and the Gospel, now through the establishment of this lay ministry of the catechist will become a true incense that will rise to God and fill the Church and society with their pleasant fragrance, giving new value to the arduous step of a ministry, which is not always valued or recognized, and which now makes it possible to assume a new leadership role in the parishes", said Mgr. Fidencio López Plaza, Bishop of Querétaro, head of the Commission for New Evangelization and Catechesis of the Mexican Bishops' Conference.