Arizona Diamondbacks vs St Louis Cardinals 5/27/21 MLB Streaming Info and Preview

[D’backs.com] Escobar’s 2-HR, 7-RBI night powers D-backs - As the list of D-backs players on the injured list grows, manager Torey Lovullo is keeping a positive mindset. There are numerous young players getting opportunities to prove themselves and earn a place in the big leagues. This can be fun to watch, even if it doesn’t lead to immediate results. Don’t forget about the more experienced guys in Arizona’s lineup, though. They’re looking to make an impact, too, in the absence of some key contributors. Eduardo Escobar provided a reminder of that Saturday night, as he broke out with a pair of home runs and a career-high-tying seven RBIs to power the D-backs to an 11-4 win over the Nationals at Chase Field. Entering the night, Escobar was mired in a 1-for-34 slump over his previous 10 games.