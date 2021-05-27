‘I certainly hope to be back.’ What’s next for Monte Lee, Clemson after losing season

It has been almost a week since our last update and recruiting does not stop, so let's stop wasting time and get started. -I have said on multiple occasions that one part of Clemson's board that has yet to crystallize is DE. One guy that Clemson has been on longer than anyone is DE Jihaad Campbell. Campbell recently jumped over 300 spots in 247's last rankings update, but one of their scouts said that may not even be high enough for him after watching IMG's Spring Game. Remember that Campbell plans on coming to Clemson on June 8th. Other teams involved are Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, and Oklahoma.