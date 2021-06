“Many people are dying,” Pralhad tells me. He pauses. “But it is not useful to be paralysed. We must act.”. Pralhad Dhakal, Adara’s Nepal country director, and I WhatsApp most days, as the situation escalates. Pralhad’s face on the screen is covered with two masks, and the street behind him is almost empty. “I am going to see if I can find an oxygen concentrator” he says. “And try to get it on a plane to Simikot.” We know that if he manages it, many lives could be saved.