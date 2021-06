The Wamego school board has hired Greg Mann as its interim superintendent for the 2021-22 school year. The board approved the hire Tuesday during a special meeting in a 7-0 vote. Mann’s first day with the district will be June 14 with a salary of $115,000 and the district will pick up the KPERS penalty. The board also interviewed former El Dorado superintendent Thomas Biggs Tuesday, prior to making the hire.