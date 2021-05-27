‘Stupid And Lucky’ Woman Climbs Into Monkey Cage To Feed Primates Hot Cheetos
A Texas woman is fortunate to have escaped safely from a spider monkey enclosure at El Paso Zoo after she climbed in to feed the primates Flamin' Hot Cheetos. While it's unclear what her reasoning for doing so was, the unnamed woman climbed over barriers and waded through four feet of water to get to a platform where two spider monkeys named Libby and Sunday sat. There, she fed them before she was removed from the enclosure.