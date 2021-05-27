Cancel
Bossier City, LA

Bossier Cops on Lookout for Drunk Drivers on Memorial Day Weekend

By Erin McCarty
 7 days ago
More folks will be traveling and visiting friends and family over the long Memorial Day weekend and in some cases, alcohol will be involved. Bossier City police are ramping up the DWI enforcement effort over the holiday weekend. Police Chief Shane McWilliams has directed that additional officers be assigned to DWI enforcement to keep those roads safe. The additional officers will patrol city roadways with the sole purpose of targeting motorists who choose to drive while drunk or impaired. The stepped-up patrols are funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police to Hold Seatbelt and DWI Checkpoint

The Shreveport Police Department's Field Support Bureau will hold a DWI/seatbelt checkpoint this Friday (6/4/21) evening at an undisclosed location in east Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10:00 p.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021 and run until 3:00 a.m., on Saturday (6/5/21). The checkpoint is part of a collaborative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies to emphasize the commitment to making the streets of our city safe for everyone. Officers will be checking for drunk or impaired drivers and violations of the State's seatbelt law along with any other violations that could potentially compromise the immediate safety of people taking to the roadways.
Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI

2021 Homicides in Shreveport: 40 So Far, All Shootings

The office of Caddo Parish Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma has released an in-depth report on homicides in Shreveport for 2021. The report includes all murders from January 1st to May 31st of this year. Inside the report were statistics and demographics for all of the victims who have been killed in Shreveport during 2021.
Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Crime Stoppers Tip Nets Burglar Arrest

Back on April 19th, 2021 Shreveport patrol officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 6700 block of Buncombe Road. It was reported that the victim of the robbery got robbed by the alleged suspect while walking a friend back to his apartment. After questioning and an investigation police...
Mansfield, LA
96.5 KVKI

Teen Dies in Crash in DeSoto Parish

A teenager has died in a traffic accident in DeSoto Parish. State Police say the wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy 84, east of Logansport. Troopers say the single vehicle accident left 15-year-old Seth Sloan, of Mansfield dead. He was not buckled up. Investigators say a 17-year-old friend of Sloan was driving the Dodge Challenger east on Hwy 84 near the Natural Gas Road when the driver lost control and the car ran off the road hitting a concrete retaining wall. The teen driver was buckled up and suffered minor injuries. Sloan, who was in the passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bossier Parish, LA
96.5 KVKI

UPDATE: Body of Teen Found at Lake Bistineau

UPDATE: The body of a teenager missing since Tuesday afternoon is found at Lake Bistineau. Bossier deputies and other first responders spent several hours trying to find a teenage boy who went missing when his boat went under near the Lake Bistineau spillway on Tuesday afternoon. A call came in...
Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI

12-Hour Shifts for Shreveport Police Could Be Dead

The plan to give Shreveport police leaders the option to move to 12-hour patrol shifts is dead. State Representative Alan Seabaugh has pulled his bill at the request of police chief Ben Raymond. This measure did not mandate 12-hour shifts. But it would have set the stage for moving in...
Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Teen Found Shot to Death

Shreveport police are investigating another possible murder. The latest happened Monday night in north Shreveport on Montana, just off of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Police were called to the 3100 block of Montana at about 10:14pm Monday night where they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds. He was not responsive and pronounced dead on the scene.
Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI

Murder in Shreveport on Memorial Day

Another violent start to a new week in Shreveport. One man has died in a shooting in the 5000 block of Westwood Park Drive, in the Country Club Neighborhood in west Shreveport. Police were called to the area to respond to shots fired at about 12:45 Monday morning. Once on...
Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI

9 Year Old Boy Dies in Tragic Drowning in Shreveport

A child who has died in a tragic drowning case in Shreveport on Sunday (5/30/21) has been named by the Caddo Coroner's Office. The child was identified as Raymond L. Johnson Jr. The 9 year old boy was found at a home on Ash Drive near Woolworth and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. The boy was found unresponsive around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at the residence.
Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI

Check Out Best of Shreveport’s Mudbug Madness

Mudbug Madness for 2021 is a wrap and it was a huge success. We can’t thank everyone enough for showing up and supporting our festival this weekend! We couldn’t do it with our AMAZING sponsors, vendors, volunteers, committee members and YOU!. Record crowds were reported in Shreveport on Saturday. It...
Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI

You’re From Shreveport if These Words are in your Vocabulary

Down here in Shreveport, Louisiana, we have a certain way of doing things. We also have a different was of saying things too. Shreveport is certainly a unique place in Louisiana. Granted, we're not south enough to hear that lovely Cajun accent... Instead, we're basically a melting pot that fuses cultures, accents, and sayings all into one community.
Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI

Update: Duck Pond Body Identified, Murder Suspect Arrested

UPDATE: The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has sent an update on the investigation related to the discovery of a body in Shreveport's duck pond. According to Sgt. Brian Griffith, who wrote the news release, the violent encounter took place in Bossier early this morning and led to the discovery at the Duck Pond.
Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Man Shot at Millicent Way Gas Station

Shreveport Police received a call just before 1 a.m Friday (5/28/21) about a shooting that left a man injured. The call was coming from Millicent Way at the Laurel Parc Apartments. According to the police report the victim was found to have been suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the...
Tennessee State
96.5 KVKI

7 Presumed Dead After Plane Crashes into Tennessee Lake

From nytimes.com - Ashley McDonald, a spokeswoman for the Rutherford County government in Tennessee, identified those on board as William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah, all of Brentwood, Tenn. The plane was headed to Palm Beach International...
Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Councilman Defends Police Chief

Shreveport residents are looking to city leaders for answers to the recent wave of violent crime which has left more than 30 people murdered so far this year. Police Chief Ben Raymond has been under fire this week with Councilman Jerry Bowman saying "I'm tired of tiptoeing around this, we need to see a plan from the police chief." And Councilwoman LeVette Fuller telling KEEL News she also wants to see a plan, but she added "If he (Raymond) was Alan Crump, he would be gone by now".