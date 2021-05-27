‘Friends’ Reunion: Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Admit They Had Real Feelings For Each Other Off-Camera
If you grew up rooting for Ross and Rachel to realize that they’re lobsters and just shut up and be together forever, you’re not alone. However, Friends fans finally have confirmation on a topic they’ve wondered about all along: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer did actually have real feelings for each other off-camera, as both actors revealed during Friends: The Reunion.www.bolde.com