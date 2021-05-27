Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

‘Friends’ Reunion: Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Admit They Had Real Feelings For Each Other Off-Camera

By Saoirse Regan
bolde.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you grew up rooting for Ross and Rachel to realize that they’re lobsters and just shut up and be together forever, you’re not alone. However, Friends fans finally have confirmation on a topic they’ve wondered about all along: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer did actually have real feelings for each other off-camera, as both actors revealed during Friends: The Reunion.

www.bolde.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Saoirse Ronan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Friends#Hard Feelings#Irish#Real Feelings#Friends Fans#Weird Stuff#Host James Corden#Text#National Television#Lobsters#Confirmation#Lager#Cameras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAnewsbrig.com

Friends Reunion Special Featuring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Other to Premiere on HBO Max on May 27!

Los Angeles, May 14: Streamer HBO Max has announced that the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special will drop on its platform on May 27. All six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — are coming back for the special, titled “Friends: The Reunion“. It’s Happening! Friends Reunion Special With Original Cast is in the Works for HBO Max Streaming Service.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Friends' reunion special to air May 27 on HBO Max

The "Friends" reunion special, featuring Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, both pictured here, will air in late May.File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. HBO Max announced Thursday that the Friends reunion special would air May 27 on the streaming service. Cast members David Schwimmer said on Twitter and Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc on Instagram that they already filmed the special.
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Justin Bieber, BTS & Lady Gaga among ‘Friends: The Reunion’ guests

Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga are among the special guests that will appear in Friends: The Reunion, set to debut on Thursday, May 27th, the one year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max. The special show features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returning to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show they starred in for 10 seasons throughout the ’90s and early ’00s.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
Celebritiesava360.com

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer Hang Out Following Friends Reunion | PEOPLE

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are friendship goals!. On Thursday, the same day that the highly anticipated Friends reunion special dropped on HBO Max, Kudrow, 57, shared a selfie of herself posing beside Schwimmer, 54, for a smiling snapshot. The two famously portrayed Phoebe Buffay and Ross Geller, respectively, on the hit sitcom series.
Celebrities24newshd.tv

Jennifer Aniston overwhelmed with emotions when returned to film Friends reunion

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston opened up about the jarring feeling of going back to the set Friends was filmed on 17 years after the show came to an end. “It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way,” the 52-year-old Just Go With It actress said on SiriusXM’s Gayle King in the House shortly after the highly anticipated Friends special hit HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. “It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney [Cox] we got tears out of.”
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

David Schwimmer is adamant there will be no more Friends reunited

It is unlikely that new episodes of 'Friends' will ever happen, according to star David Schwimmer. The 54-year-old actor played Ross Geller in the worldwide hit sitcom - which ran from 1994 to 2004 and focused on six close friends living in New York - and fans were overjoyed when he and his five main co-stars, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc recently reunited to talk about their experiences on the show for TV special 'Friends: The Reunion'.
Internet1063thegroove.com

Twitter Is Obsessed With Uncle Matt LeBlanc

Irish Twitter has lost its mind over Matt LeBlanc’s avuncular appearance on HBO Max’s special, Friends: The Reunion. In both clothes—striped button-short-sleeved shirt—and demeanor—relaxed, jovial—Ireland has decided LeBlanc is pretty much their uncle, cousin or “da.”. One user tried to explain the hysteria: “The rest of the world should know...