Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. VP Harris to meet companies, groups to push Central America economic growth

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet top officials from 12 companies and groups including Microsoft Corp, Mastercard and the World Economic Forum on Thursday to promote economic opportunity in Central America’s Northern Triangle countries, a White House official told Reuters. President Joe Biden has tasked Harris...

hot96.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corp#U S#Guatemala#U S Companies#U S Businesses#Growth Companies#Reuters#Mastercard#The World Economic Forum#White House#Nestle#Accion#Harvard University#Central American#Nespresso#Regional Economic Growth#Leading U S Efforts#Economic Opportunities#U S Officials#Financial Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
American Thinker

Kamala Harris's aides reportedly in 'panic' after Joe Biden made her his migrant czar

Apparently, no one in the Kamala Harris camp was thrilled when Joe Biden fobbed off onto her the job of stemming the surge at the border. In addition to that, there’s about five other major things she’s handling, but I’ve asked her, the VP, today — because she’s the most qualified person to do it — to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that help — are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.
Immigrationmelodyinter.com

Blinken urges Central America to help on migrants, flags democracy concerns

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates. SAN JOSE, June 2 ― US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Central America’s governments to do more to contain illegal immigration and expressed concerns about the health of democracy and human rights in the region during a visit yesterday.
U.S. Politicsriverbender.com

US urging Central America to tackle poverty, corruption

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to entice Central American nations to tackle the corruption and poverty that have helped drive a surge of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border and presented an early challenge for the Biden administration. In his first visit...
Immigrationthestkittsnevisobserver.com

US Sec. of State: Central America Must Do More to Stop Mass Immigration

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Central American governments to do more to help contain illegal immigration and voiced concerns about the health of local democracy and human rights during a visit to the region on Tuesday. Speaking at a joint news conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado,...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Foreign Ministers from Central America and Mexico

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Foreign Ministers from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama, and Mexico in San Jose at a meeting of the Central America Integration System (SICA), the economic and political organization of the region’s states. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of strong democratic institutions and a commitment to combatting corruption as well as the need for governments to serve their people. The leaders discussed the U.S. strategy to address the root causes of igration, including generating economic opportunities for Central Americans and advancing the essential work of reducing violence and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. Secretary Blinken underscored, on the 20th anniversary of the InterAmerican Democratic Charter, the need for commitment from all leaders to free and fair elections, good governance, separation of powers, rule of law, respect for human rights, and a level economic playing field. Secretary Blinken also noted that Central America can be a stronger region if the people and countries cooperate to jointly tackle challenges, including with partners like Mexico.
U.S. PoliticsMetro International

Biden administration renews Chevron license in Venezuela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp, the last major U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela, received a new U.S. government license allowing it to remain in Venezuela until Dec. 1, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday. The United States beginning in 2019 imposed sanctions barring imports of Venezuelan oil and transactions...
U.S. Politicscgdev.org

Multilateral Trade Agreements Should Constitute the Cornerstone of Biden’s US-Africa Policy

On November 24, 2020, in her nomination acceptance speech to become the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield declared, “America is back. Multilateralism is back.” President Joe Biden echoed these remarks at the 2021 Munich Security Conference, proclaiming “America is back. The transatlantic alliance is back.” While this recommitment to multilateralism is welcome, it is imperative that the Biden Administration’s conception of ‘transatlantic multilateralism’ not be limited to that of relations with Western Europe.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Democrats' extreme liberal policies are driving women from the workforce

With an economy that is still reopening, President Joe Biden should be benefiting from a natural return to the workforce. The April jobs report released this month, however, was our worst in 23 years compared to expectations. It even showed unemployment back on the rise for the first time since the height of the pandemic. Despite all his campaign rhetoric about building our economy back better, the president’s reckless spending is crushing job creators who cannot seem to compete with the federal government’s steadfast commitment to paying people not to work.
Income TaxThe Heartland Institute

Biden’s ‘Made in America’ Tax Plan - Destroys Any Incentive for Anything to Be ‘Made in America’

The United States has spent the last decade-plus destroying most of the reasons to create Intellectual Property (IP) in the United States. This is more than a mite problematic – given we are in the nascent stages of what will increasingly be an Information Economy. Where more and more of what we do will be digital – and thus require more and more IP.