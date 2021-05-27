Cancel
Springfield, IL

Democrats, $200K consultant agree on map; not most others

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Democrats are pushing to redraw legislative district maps required each decade despite not having the latest Census data. The only witness at a hearing this week to agree with their approach to the decennial remap was American University social scientist Allan Lichtman, who’s a $200,000 paid consultant. Democrats say that the remap of House and Senate districts governing Illinois General Assembly elections for the next decade has been an open process involving input garnered from four dozen public hearings. Interest groups complain they don’t have enough demographic data to make an informed decision.

