Security ops teams struggle to switch off at home

Launches ‘Partner Ninja’ Program, Rewards & Benefits for Its Channels, at the Partner Day. Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, recently held its virtual regional partner conference, Partner Day 2021. The event addressed a gamut of issues ranging from new attack vectors, increasing DevOps velocity, complex compliance to challenges pertaining to too many security tools etc. The company also shared its focus strategies for the year, to pivot around Trend Micro Vision One Threat Defence Platform leveraging advanced XDR capabilities and Cloud One Security Services Platform for Cloud Builders, which is a Cloud-native, SaaS-based platform with the most extensive set of cloud security services. The company also mentioned that Software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud have become the major growth drivers for its business in India.