Security ops teams struggle to switch off at home

By Alex Scroxton,
Computer Weekly
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity operations centre (SOC) and IT security teams are reeling from high levels of stress and find themselves unable to switch off when the working day is done, according to a new study compiled for Trend Micro. The poll of 2,303 IT security and SOC decision-makers spanned organisations large and...

www.computerweekly.com
#Human Security#Ops#Cyber Security#Productivity#Home Security#Home Team#Job Security#Increased Security#Trend Micro#Security Teams#Technical Defences#Security Professionals#Alert Volume#Soc Team Members#Increased Stress#Soc Decision Makers#Multiple Verticals#Organisations#Time#Governments
