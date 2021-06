Hong Kong’s parliament approved the largest electoral change in a long time, aiming to consolidate China’s power over the capital. Soon, citizens will be allowed to directly vote for only 20 parliamentarians in Hong Kong’s parliamentary elections, compared to 35 in the past. The number of parliamentary seats will be increased from 70 to 90, 40 of which will be filled by a committee that will elect the prime minister. Members of the Electoral Commission are elected on September 19, with parliamentary elections to follow after three months.