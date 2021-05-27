Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Mowing with a mission: Man cuts lawns for people with medical needs at no cost

By Taj Simmons
who13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Robert Rasmussen loves to work with his hands, but more importantly, he loves to do that work to make the lives of other people easier. That’s why he started cutting lawns for free 20 years ago, a service he does every spring and summer. “I go...

who13.com
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Des Moines Times

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Des Moines

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Des Moines: 1. 215 Euclid Ave (515) 282-8454; 2. 3330 Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy 515-255-6213; 3. 3221 SE 14th St 515-246-1390; 4. 4605 Fleur Dr 515-285-7133; 5. 1107 Army Post Rd 515-287-1022; 6. 420 Court Ave 515-697-0362; 7. 4100 University Ave 515-633-8606; 8. 1101 73rd St 515-255-2252; 9. 606 Walnut St 515-283-2591; 10. 1330 E University Ave 515-299-9791; 11. 2930 E University Ave 515-299-5186; 12. 3030 University Ave 515-279-3074; 13. 4415 Douglas Ave 515-279-4739; 14. 104 E Euclid Ave 515-243-0601; 15. 3501 Ingersoll Ave 515-271-5047; 16. 6200 SE 14th St 515-309-5468; 17. 5101 SE 14th St 515-287-7700;
Des Moines, IAKGLO News

Survey seeks input from cancer patients, survivors

DES MOINES — Cancer patients and cancer survivors in Iowa are being asked to take a survey about their experiences in hopes of improving the difficult process for everyone. Jackie Cale, the Iowa grassroots manager of the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network, says the “Survivor Views” survey should only take ten minutes to fill out online and it can be a tremendous outlet.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Iowa health experts advise Iowans to stay mindful with new mask guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A little more than 37% of Americans are vaccinated, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Iowa health experts say the CDC is looking at data from vaccinations to make changes to guidelines, such as with Thursday's announcement where the CDCeased mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people.
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

Watch Geese Create a Very Iowa Traffic Jam in Des Moines

It's hard to list all the ways you can potentially get stopped in traffic in Iowa. There are regular driving and road things like construction, other drivers, etc. But, you also have to account for possibilities that other parts of America don't have to think about. That includes a rather large flock of geese that brought vehicles to a standstill in Des Moines recently.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa StateTribTown.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
West Des Moines, IADes Moines Business Record

Sammons partners with Principal Charity Classic to launch program to address racial disparities in youth employment

Sammons Financial Group and the Principal Charity Classic announced they have partnered to launch a new program, the Legacy Project, which will donate to organizations with defined goals, strategies and measurable outcomes to address the issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. West Des Moines-based Sammons Financial Group seeded the project...
Iowa StatePosted by
Fox News

Fiery train derailment in Iowa forces town to evacuate residents

Thick black smoke billowed into the air Sunday after a train derailed in northwest Iowa, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The fiery derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines. There were no immediate reports of injuries related to the derailment.
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Ankeny, IADes Moines Business Record

Ankeny library recognized for its interior design

Ankeny’s Kirkendall Public Library, designed by OPN Architects in Des Moines, has received a Design Excellence Award from the International Interior Design Association Great Plains Chapter. The vision for the library, which opened in February 2020, was to model a traditional town square. The library’s Art Deco proportion and massing are modernized with material choices that lend a sense of endurance and permanence, according to a news release. A two-story open lobby visually and physically connects interior and exterior, while also creating a space for community and civic events that can function in support of the library and meeting rooms. The library’s interior includes crisp white walls and subtle wood accents on stairwells, drop ceiling features, and end-capped shelving. “We wanted the interior of the library to be reflective of all ages of the community,” Brett Mendenhall, project manager, said in a prepared statement. “The carpet acts as a wayfinding tool, highlighting circulation paths around the floor openings while also creating clear paths to checkout desks, children’s play areas, and sitting areas.”