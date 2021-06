A free giant job fair is going on today at Galleria Furniture on I-45 North. Mattress Mack and KTRH's Michael Berry have put together over 80 companies looking for workers. Berry explains. "Lots of companies are struggling to find employees right low. Lots of people are on unemployment and their benefits are about to go out...so let's make a match there and get people back to work!" They have put together a free 80-plus-company job fair, going on today at Gallery Furniture on I-45 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Berry says, "There is a need for people from high school diplomas/GEDs, all the way up to PhDs and everything in between. There is a broad range of needs. The economy wants to get back up - there's a demand for it."