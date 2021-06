Ariana Grande married her normie boyfriend Dalton Gomez over the weekend, the pop star's rep confirmed to People late Monday. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people," the representative said. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier." The wedding reportedly took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California, though TMZ writes that "there was no real 'ceremony'" and that they "said their 'I dos' in an informal way." The "thank u, next" singer, who was previously engaged to comedian and actor Pete Davidson, announced her engagement to Gomez in December after the two started dating during quarantine. "Forever n then some," she wrote on Instagram at the time, offering a look at her engagement ring. Make that eight rings, then! [People, The Week]