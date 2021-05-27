Cancel
Singapore deploys drones to monitor reservoir water quality

By Aaron Tan,
Computer Weekly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore’s national water agency PUB is deploying autonomous drones at six of the country’s reservoirs to monitor water quality and other activities following trials last year. The Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drones, which can be monitored remotely, are fitted with remote sensing systems and cameras that can analyse...

www.computerweekly.com
