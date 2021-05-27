Cancel
Aaron Rodgers And Packers Tension Grows: What Bettors Should Know

The NFL season doesn’t begin until September but several totals are seeing changes due to one team and a star quarterback possibly playing elsewhere for the upcoming season.

What Happened: Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined ESPN’s “Sportscenter” for an interview with friend and anchor Kenny Mayne, who is leaving the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)-owned network after three decades.

Rodgers pointed to the Packers’ front office between Rodgers and the team.

“I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization,” Rodgers said. “Culture is built brick by brick – the foundation of it by the people.”

Rodgers did not answer directly when Mayne asked if he was demanding a trade away from the Packers this year.

The Packers' decision to draft a quarterback in the first round of 2020 was a hot topic between Rodgers and Mayne. Rodgers said he had no idea the Packers were considering taking the team’s successor in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Betting Odds Change: The uncertainty of Rodgers being the starting quarterback for the Packers in 2021 has changed the betting odds.

The Packers started with the second-best odds of +800 to win the 2022 Super Bowl, according to Covers. The odds for the Packers to win the Super Bowl are now +1400, the fifth-best in the NFL.

Teams that could be in the running for Rodgers joining the team like the Denver Broncos have seen their odds go up.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has several betting odds available on the Packers and Rodgers.

The Packers are +1400 to win the Super Bowl, +650 to win the NFC Championship and -155 to win the NFC North.

The Packers open the season at New Orleans to play the Saints and are 2.5 point underdogs.

Rodgers, who has won the NFL MVP three times, has the second-best odds to win the 2022 MVP at +900.

Until Rodgers attends the Packers training camp or the team reaches an agreement, it seems unlikely Rodgers will be the starting quarterback in week one.

This could make betting on the Saints to beat the Packers and a new quarterback a good value play. Betting on another team to win the NFC North like the Minnesota Vikings (+275), Chicago Bears (+300) or Detroit Lions (+2000) could also be a value play for bettors with the Packers in for a potential rough 2021-2022 season without their star quarterback.

Rodgers hasn't made comments that he will retire or walk away from the NFL, but keep an eye on this area as some sites are offering Rodgers with +400 odds to take over hosting duty on "Jeopardy!"

