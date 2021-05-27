Outdoor Antique French-Style Street Market (San Rafael)

Despite the fact that dining outside has been our only option for eating out over the past year, making us all wary of potentially chilly eating situations, can we all agree that the best time to eat outside in Marin is still in those few balmy days of late spring before the fog rolls in for the summer? Local restaurants have got you covered when it comes to eating alfresco, with sandwiches, salads and much more designed for a stretch of time on the sand or the grass. Fine china optional.