San Rafael, CA

Outdoor Antique French-Style Street Market (San Rafael)

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor Antique French-Style Street Market (San Rafael) A French Style Street Market…leisurely stroll through Marin’s Outdoor Antique Market now in its eleventh season. This popular antique market brings together shoppers, treasure hunters, collectors, decorators, and dozens of quality vendors with booths filled to the brim with great bargains and unique collectibles. Whether you are a passionate antique enthusiast, a collector of vintage oddities, or redecorating, it will not let you down – with its unique mix of repurposed vintage furnishings, up-cycled architectural salvage, exquisite estate and vintage jewelry, retro décor, cottage chic, textured linens, historical maps, tempting art and much more!

