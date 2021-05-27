Cancel
Hungarian villager gives swallows a haven in tough times

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 5 days ago

TAMASI, Hungary (Reuters) – A Hungarian man has created over 400 nests for swallows on his house in a decade-long effort to attract the migrating birds, whose numbers are dwindling because of climate change and pesticide use. Swallows, whose annual appearance in European skies is a harbinger of summer, eat...

941theduke.com
#Pesticide#Climate Change#Migrating Birds#Insects#Reuters#Swallows#Brown Nests#Southern Hungary#Tiny Holes#Ready Made Nests#Man#European Skies#Swallow Numbers#Ornithology
