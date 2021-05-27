Pending Services

Cancel
Shelbyville, IN

Shelbyville News
 6 days ago

Obituaries will be printed in The Shelbyville News exactly as they come from the funeral home. The Shelbyville News takes no responsibility for mistakes. Sheila Annette (Siefert) Bass, 85, formerly of Shelbyville, Indiana: died May 19, 2021. Services will be held Friday, May 28th, at the Freeman Family Funeral Home in Shelbyville with family visitation at 9:30am and public visitation from 10am to 11:30am. A burial ceremony will follow at Second Mount Pleasant Cemetery at noon.

Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Local Briefs

NASHVILLE, TN — Catherine Hall of Shelbyville qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 53 percent of Belmont’s 6,170 undergraduate students...
Shelby County, INShelbyville News

Shelby News to present scholarship to local senior

The Shelbyville News is pleased to announce it is offering a Shelby News’ Athletic Scholarship. This is a great opportunity for a local senior to earn extra money for college expenses. Eligibility is limited to current Shelby County senior athletes and managers. No subscription to The Shelbyville News is needed....
Saint Joseph County, INShelbyville News

St. Joseph's festival returns tonight

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church annual Spring Festival is set for tonight through Saturday. The Festival opens tonight from 5-9 p.m. “The rides are starting to go up, the stage is in place, and we’re ready to get going,” Fr. Mike Keucher said. Friday’s hours are 5-11 p.m. and Saturday’s hours...
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

A hall of fame family affair

The pursuit of excellence is a constant challenge that demands determination and perseverance. The exceptional individual ultimately combines talent, skill development and relentless dedication to reach the pinnacle of a chosen field. Shelbyville’s Knecht family has produced three athletes who have risen to the highest level of achievement and been...
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

John Hartnett receives Sagamore of the Wabash award

“I appreciate this, but if you really cared about me you would not have had it at 8 in the morning.”. City officials, friends and family of Retired Boys and Girls Club Executive Director John Hartnett surprised him Tuesday morning with an award from the governor’s office and a breakfast at Grandma’s Pancake House.
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Calling all homeschooled, out of county graduates!

The Shelbyville News is putting together our special 2021 Graduation Section for this year’s high school seniors. We have been working with the local high schools and want to also include Shelby County’s homeschool and private school grads and seniors attending school out of the county. If you want your...
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

INFBPW/Shelbyville met May 5; Scholarship deadline is June 1

Indiana Federation of Business & Professional Women/Shelbyville met at First Christian Church and by Zoom on May 5, 2021. Roll call was taken by Secretary Dorcas Dorsett. President Beth Case called the meeting to order. Invocation, Collect and Pledge and Emblem Benediction was given by Theresa Adams, PSP. A quorum...
Bartholomew County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 02:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Music in the Park lineup announced

The City of Shelbyville is proud to present its annual free admission summer events series for 2021 known as Music in the Park. The live shows will once again be held at Blue River Memorial Park located at 725 Lee Boulevard in Shelbyville. This year’s lineup is a celebration of music genres across the board – including Indiana jazz legends Gordon Bonham Blues Band & The Rob Dixon Trio, 80’s nostalgia band Heart and Soul (The Premier Tribute to Huey Lewis and the News), and Brazil, Ind., native and Indiana legend Henry Lee Summer – as well as a night of classic theatre with the 10th Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park.
Indiana StateShelbyville News

Indiana Grand donates $40,000 to annual SCUFFY Drive

Each year, Shelby County United Fund for You (SCUFFY) holds an annual fundraising drive for area organizations based in the community. This year’s fundraising goal is $860,000 and a donation from Indiana Grand Racing & Casino just got the organization closer to their goal with a $40,000 donation. “Indiana Grand...
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Jacob James 5K cross country race set for June

The Jacob James 5k Cross Country Inaugural Race is set for June 12 at the Blue River Cross Country Course in Shelbyville. The race will honor James, who passed away in a car crash on Oct. 19 of 2019. James was a senior at Waldron High School and a four-year...