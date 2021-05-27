Pending Services

The City of Shelbyville is proud to present its annual free admission summer events series for 2021 known as Music in the Park. The live shows will once again be held at Blue River Memorial Park located at 725 Lee Boulevard in Shelbyville. This year’s lineup is a celebration of music genres across the board – including Indiana jazz legends Gordon Bonham Blues Band & The Rob Dixon Trio, 80’s nostalgia band Heart and Soul (The Premier Tribute to Huey Lewis and the News), and Brazil, Ind., native and Indiana legend Henry Lee Summer – as well as a night of classic theatre with the 10th Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park.