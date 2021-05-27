Pending Services
Sheila Annette (Siefert) Bass, 85, formerly of Shelbyville, Indiana: died May 19, 2021. Services will be held Friday, May 28th, at the Freeman Family Funeral Home in Shelbyville with family visitation at 9:30am and public visitation from 10am to 11:30am. A burial ceremony will follow at Second Mount Pleasant Cemetery at noon.