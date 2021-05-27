Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he DID consider subbing on Dean Henderson because of David de Gea's poor penalty record before shootout loss to Villarreal but was 'confident' in the Spaniard because they'd prepared him for that scenario

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for putting his faith in youngsters at Old Trafford and getting the results. At the time of writing, we’ve just on the back of a 4-2 defeat at home against arch-rivals Liverpool. Although it’s never excusable, at least we can say at full-time we’ve had a better season than the reigning champions, who ended their 30-year wait for league success before throwing it down the drain.