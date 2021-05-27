Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he DID consider subbing on Dean Henderson because of David de Gea's poor penalty record before shootout loss to Villarreal but was 'confident' in the Spaniard because they'd prepared him for that scenario
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he did consider replacing David de Gea with Dean Henderson before the penalty shootout against Villarreal. De Gea, who missed the only spot kick as Villarreal claimed a 11-10 victory to win the Europe League, has an abysmal record from penalty situations and has now conceded the last 40 he's faced in regulation time and shootouts for United and Spain.www.chatsports.com