Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Woman Attacks Elderly Boyfriend With ‘Soiled Dog Pads’ And Windex Glass Cleaner

By Ellie Kildare
bolde.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked her 64-year-old boyfriend with “soiled dog pads” and Windex glass cleaner. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun, Ann Walsh, 60, lashed out at Wayne Drost at their Clearwater apartment during a late-night argument on May 24. While it’s unclear what led to the altercation, it ended with Walsh being booked into the county jail.

www.bolde.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Glass Cleaner#Guns#Smoking#Assault#The Smoking Gun#Clearwater Police#Soiled Dog Pads#Dog Lover#Elderly#Drank Alcohol#Spraying Drost#Eyes#Face#Chemicals#Bars#Probation#County Jail#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Florida father attacks 66-year-old woman after daughter hits her car, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police have arrested a Melbourne man who they say grabbed a woman by the throat after his daughter hit her car. Travius Roberts, 38, was arrested Tuesday. According to an arrest report, Roberts daughter was riding her bike around Reverend Nathaniel L. Harris Street when she struck the rear of the vehicle driven by the victim, identified as 66-year-old Loretta Adkins. His daughter reportedly fell off her bike and hit her head on the ground.
Florida StateNY Daily News

Woman plays dead to escape violent attack in Florida: cops

A Florida woman pretended to be dead to escape a man who slapped and choked her in a violent attack last week, authorities said. The suspect, 29-year-old Michael Bishop, left the victim in the street and then led police on a wild chase before getting into a serious crash in Marion County, according to a news release and a video of the high-speed pursuit last week. The woman’s relationship to the suspect was not immediately clear, but cops said she was in his pickup truck when Wednesday’s broad-daylight assault began.
Hardeeville, SCIsland Packet Online

Police say Hardeeville woman attacked ex-boyfriend’s camper with a bat ... and then a car

A Hardeeville woman accused of beating her ex-boyfriend’s camper with a bat and then trying to drive her car over him has been charged with attempted murder. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after Rosalind Davis, 54, drove to the site of her ex-boyfriend’s camper on April 18, according to a police report. Davis got out of her car to beat the camper with a bat while the former boyfriend slept inside. The two used to live together, police said in the report.
Pottstown, PAhomenewshere.com

Neighbor rescues Pottstown woman attacked by own dogs

POTTSTOWN, Pa. – A dramatic rescue unfolded in Pottstown Tuesday after a man rescued a woman from her own dogs. Neighbors on Maplewood Drive say the three dogs that live at the house have attacked their owner before — but never like this. "She was crying out the whole time,...
Lagrange, GACBS 46

Police: Woman kidnapped and assaulted by her boyfriend

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46)—LaGrange police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who reportedly kidnapped and assaulted his girlfriend. The alleged incident happened on Monday. A police spokesperson said officers responded to an assault call at 11 a.m. near the 100 block of E Wynnwood Drive. When officers...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Police: Dubuque woman threatens boyfriend with knife

Police said a Dubuque woman threatened her boyfriend with a knife during a domestic dispute Sunday night. Miranda A. Evans, 29, of 658 W. Third St., was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Sunday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that Evans...
Missoula, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Pregnant Woman Stabs Her Boyfriend With a Knife

At around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, a Missoula Police Officer was dispatched to St. Patrick's Hospital emergency room for an individual who had been stabbed. Dispatch said that the victim was stabbed by his girlfriend. Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh explains. “The patient was conscious and breathing, and was...
Dudley, MAwhdh.com

Webster man accused of brutal attack on elderly woman during armed home invasion

A man is facing criminal charges in connection with the vicious attack of a 73-year-old woman in Dudley early Friday morning, officials said. Officers who learned that the woman was being treated for serious injuries after driving herself to Harrington Hospital arrested Thomas Smith Jr. 56, of Dudley, who is known to the victim, police said.
Bernalillo County, NMkool1045fm.com

Teenager Arrested for Attacking Woman

A 14-year-old was recently arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman and slashing her throat. Bernalillo County officials say Jovanny Rios is accused of cutting the victim with a razor blade and choking her while the two were inside of a car at a park. Rios was arrested at a local middle school on charges including kidnapping, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence. The victim was able to drive to a hospital and get help.