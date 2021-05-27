Florida Woman Attacks Elderly Boyfriend With ‘Soiled Dog Pads’ And Windex Glass Cleaner
A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked her 64-year-old boyfriend with “soiled dog pads” and Windex glass cleaner. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun, Ann Walsh, 60, lashed out at Wayne Drost at their Clearwater apartment during a late-night argument on May 24. While it’s unclear what led to the altercation, it ended with Walsh being booked into the county jail.www.bolde.com