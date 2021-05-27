Cancel
Tom Brady tweet on The Match

Kentucky New Era
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau facing Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in golf match sets off social media battle. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on Tuesday, July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. CDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

www.kentuckynewera.com
