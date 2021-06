The other day we confirmed that Spain fell to third position in fiber optic penetration to the home after being surpassed in percentage by Iceland and Belgium. However, there is something that nobody beats us in all of Europe and it has been confirmed with the latest official data in that regard. We are talking about fiber optic speed and here we can confirm that Spain is the European leader in connected homes with 100 Mbps or more. These are the figures and the official ranking at the European level.