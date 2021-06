Further changes to the law governing mutual enforcement of arbitration awards in both China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) are now in force. With effect from 19 May 2021, parties granted an arbitral award can now commence enforcement proceedings in both jurisdictions simultaneously, provided that the total amount to be recovered does not exceed the amount of the award. In addition, all awards rendered under the Arbitration Law of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) may now be enforced in Hong Kong.