West Chester, PA

Pillar Real Estate Advisors Helps Further West Chester's Reputation as Craft-Beer Destination

VISTA.Today
 5 days ago

By facilitating the leasing, then the purchase of two neighboring sites in West Chester, Pillar Real Estate Advisors is helping to establish a new destination for craft-beer lovers in the borough.

A commercial real estate brokerage firm based in West Chester, Pillar represents buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. In the past year, the firm showcased its full-service capabilities by bringing together two brewers and a landlord in a leasing agreement on two separate properties. And when the same landlord later decided to sell both buildings, Pillar helped the brewers become buyers of their new space.

Click here to continue reading.

