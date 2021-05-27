Alliance Residential buys Fort Lauderdale development site for $13.32M, breaks ground

Paradise awaits in Seven Isles! 100 ft of Deep waterfront with ocean access & no fixed bridges in the heart of Las Olas. This 6 en-suite home will take your breath away from the moment you walk in. Multiple indoor & outdoor entertainment areas complete with a pool & spa, massive rooftop terrace, Turkish granite & wood floors throughout, impact windows, a stunning custom marble fireplace, 3 wet bars, surround sound throughout, top-of-the-line appliances, and much more. Carefully manicured gardens add to the private island feel of Nurmi Dr. Excellent location minutes the beach, airport & major roads. Steps from Downtown Fort Lauderdale, where you will find world-class dining, art galleries, shopping, a great school zone & more. With Low tidewater depths of 8ft, this is a Boater's dream!