Alliance Residential buys Fort Lauderdale development site for $13.32M, breaks ground

By Brian Bandell
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis building will rise eight stories along the river. Big deals. High stakes. Handsome reward. These high-profile awards recognize the best real estate deals between June 2020 and June 2021 and the movers and shakers who made them happen. Nominate today!

#Alliance Residential
Miami, FLshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Swerdlow Group Breaks Ground on $300 Million Sawyer’s Walk Mixed-Use Development in Miami

Miami — Swerdlow Group has broken ground on Sawyer’s Walk, a 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood that will include 250,000 square feet of retail space below 578 apartments designated for low-income seniors. Swerdlow Group is collaborating with the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) on the $300 million project.
Phoenix, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

RED Development Breaks Ground on $300M Arcadia Mixed-Use Project, The Grove

RED Development has begun construction on its newest project in Phoenix, the $300 million development dubbed The Grove. The 15-acre, mixed-use property will be located at the corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road. The Grove will include three office buildings, a self storage facility by Hibernia Capital, a parking...
Fort Lauderdale, FLannasellsrealestate.com

701 NW 19th St Unit 103, Fort Lauderdale FL 33311

Clean 2/2 condo unit in sought after tennis club II development close to downtown Fort Lauderdale. Rarely available 1st floor unit. Pet-friendly up to 20 pounds. Secured lobby with call up box and private pool with FOB entry. Well maintained unit ready to move in. Rent includes basic cable, hbo, water, sewer, and trash READ BROKER REMARKS.
Retaileverettleader.com

Greystar buys, plans to develop Boston Street site

Greystar has purchased 85-87 Boston Street in Everett from East Elm Realty, LLC – a subsidiary of Thibeault Development – for $50,000,000. The site, formerly a Siegel’s Auto Salvage facility, was purchased by Thibeault Develo ment in 1999 and was remediated of contaminated soil. “The area is so close to...
Austin, TXaudacy.com

Developers break ground on 425-acre mixed-use development in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Developers broke ground Tuesday on a massive mixed-use development in northeast Austin. The 425-acre EastVillage development, set on East Parmer Lane across from Samsung's corporate complex, will feature a blend of urban density, parkland, single and multi-family residential, and restaurant, retail, and entertainment venues. Developers say the...
Real Estatehauteresidence.com

Chad Bishop Presents A Stunning Waterfront Home In Fort Lauderdale

Paradise awaits in Seven Isles! 100 ft of Deep waterfront with ocean access & no fixed bridges in the heart of Las Olas. This 6 en-suite home will take your breath away from the moment you walk in. Multiple indoor & outdoor entertainment areas complete with a pool & spa, massive rooftop terrace, Turkish granite & wood floors throughout, impact windows, a stunning custom marble fireplace, 3 wet bars, surround sound throughout, top-of-the-line appliances, and much more. Carefully manicured gardens add to the private island feel of Nurmi Dr. Excellent location minutes the beach, airport & major roads. Steps from Downtown Fort Lauderdale, where you will find world-class dining, art galleries, shopping, a great school zone & more. With Low tidewater depths of 8ft, this is a Boater's dream!
Lakewood, CODenver Post

Apartment developer pays $4.7M for White Fence Farm site in Lakewood

A Charlotte-based apartment developer has bought the site of a planned Lakewood project, concluding a messy purchase process that ended litigation. Crescent Communities said last week that it and financial partner ParkProperty Capital had closed on the purchase of the 7.36-acre site at 6263 W. Jewell Ave., previously home to the White Fence Farm restaurant, which closed in 2018.
Osceola County, FLgrowthspotter.com

Developer buys light 45-acre industrial site in Harmony for $9.5M

A South Florida real estate firm that has focused primarily on value-add multifamily residential assets is expanding into the lucrative speculative warehouse asset class with a new industrial site in Osceola County. Coastline Management Group, based in Hollywood, Florida, paid $9.5 million this week for 45-acres next door to Harmony...
Fort Lauderdale, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

World-class high diving tower installed in Fort Lauderdale | PHOTOS

The platform at the 27-meter level of a newly-installed diving tower is installed at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The high diving tower will be the first of it's kind in the western hemisphere; the only other one in the world is in Zhaoqing, China. The tower will accommodate springboard diving at 1-meter and 3-meter heights, platform diving at 1-meter, 3-meter, 5-meter, 7.5-meter and 10-meter heights and high diving at 15-meter, 20-meter, 24-meter and 27-meter heights. The tower is the first ever to be made of precast concrete (96 pieces weighing 1.44 million pounds) with steel reinforcement and has 162 stairs from top to bottom. The aquatic center, which has been undergoing a complete renovation, is scheduled for substantial completion in September of 2022. The crowning piece of the 27-meter diving platform will be installed at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Luxury apartments planned in downtown Fort Lauderdale — but not in a high-rise

Sometimes smaller is better. An eight-story residential building will rise in the very spot in downtown Fort Lauderdale where the city rejected a 21-story tower three years ago. The new Aviva by the River project will include 96 luxury apartments or condos along with a glass-enclosed restaurant, trendy coffee boutique and full-service salon and spa. Developer Ocean Land Investments plans to ...
Fort Lauderdale, FLtherealdeal.com

Seattle investors buy Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park apartment buildings for $7M

Seattle-based investors bought three multifamily buildings with 48 units in Broward County for $7.25 million. Schulman Properties, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, sold the two buildings at 999 West Prospect Road in Oakland Park and the building across the street at 1007 West Prospect Road in Fort Lauderdale to Delaware-registered Jass 2 LLC, records show. The deal breaks down to $151,041 per unit.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Complex to break ground on site of former Casa de Shenandoah tours

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new office-industrial complex is coming to the site where Wayne Newton's Casa de Shenandoah visitors used to check in. The tours ended after Newton's million-dollar home went on sale in August, and demolition of the tours building is underway. In its place, the Sunset Airport...