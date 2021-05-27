Alliance Residential buys Fort Lauderdale development site for $13.32M, breaks ground

The platform at the 27-meter level of a newly-installed diving tower is installed at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The high diving tower will be the first of it's kind in the western hemisphere; the only other one in the world is in Zhaoqing, China. The tower will accommodate springboard diving at 1-meter and 3-meter heights, platform diving at 1-meter, 3-meter, 5-meter, 7.5-meter and 10-meter heights and high diving at 15-meter, 20-meter, 24-meter and 27-meter heights. The tower is the first ever to be made of precast concrete (96 pieces weighing 1.44 million pounds) with steel reinforcement and has 162 stairs from top to bottom. The aquatic center, which has been undergoing a complete renovation, is scheduled for substantial completion in September of 2022. The crowning piece of the 27-meter diving platform will be installed at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex.