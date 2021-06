An online petition calling on the federal government to provide people with $2,000 monthly checks amid the coronavirus pandemic has topped 2.3 million signatures. The Change.org petition, started in 2020 by Colorado restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin, points to the ongoing economic struggles caused when the virus shut down businesses and left many out of work. In subsequent updates, Bonin noted that the economic recovery brought about with dwindling COVID-19 cases and more vaccines “hasn’t reached many Americans.”