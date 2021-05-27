Pierceton Pickup vs. Bicycle Accident in March Under ISP investigation

The state police are looking into a traffic accident involving a Pierceton town employee and a bicyclist back in March. A report on the incident says Pierceton water department worker Noah Shepherd was driving a pickup truck registered to the town March 29th when that truck was hit by a bicycle operated by 18-year old Joshua Parker of Columbia City. The Times Union reports that Parker admitted to not stopping at a stop sign to officers at the scene, and he refused treatment. As part of standard procedure, Shepherd went through a drug test after the accident. The state police have confirmed that there is an active investigation concerning the incident.