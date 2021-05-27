Cancel
Pierceton, IN

Pierceton Pickup vs. Bicycle Accident in March Under ISP investigation

By Roger Grossman
News Now Warsaw
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state police are looking into a traffic accident involving a Pierceton town employee and a bicyclist back in March. A report on the incident says Pierceton water department worker Noah Shepherd was driving a pickup truck registered to the town March 29th when that truck was hit by a bicycle operated by 18-year old Joshua Parker of Columbia City. The Times Union reports that Parker admitted to not stopping at a stop sign to officers at the scene, and he refused treatment. As part of standard procedure, Shepherd went through a drug test after the accident. The state police have confirmed that there is an active investigation concerning the incident.

www.newsnowwarsaw.com
