Tyler Cameron Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to "Angel" Mom One Year After Her Death

By Jess Cohen
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Tyler Cameron "Distraught'" Over His Mom's Sudden Death. Tyler Cameron sent a message to his "angel" on her special day. On Wednesday, May 26, the Bachelorette alum took to his Instagram to share photos with Andrea Hermann Cameron, who passed away in March 2020 at the age of 55. "Happy birthday to my angel," Tyler captioned the pictures, showing the duo attending E!'s People's Choice Awards in 2019. "You always have my back. Grateful I got to share these moments with you."

