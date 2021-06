As a pediatrician, many friends, family, and even patients would frequently discuss how great of a dad I must be since I “knew everything about kids.” Little did they know that residency only taught me how to intubate my child; I never learned how to help them eat at the table, deal with tantrums in the store, or keep my cool when my kids would talk back to me. (Granted, intubation may be a good fix for a yelling toddler.) I felt like I should know how to handle all these situations and more. I should be the perfect parent.