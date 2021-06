Shiny, savvy, environmentally friendly – all about the Sun. Today, it has huge popularity all over the globe. What is the reason for that? The urge to make the world a cleaner, greener, and brighter place. Such a desire comes with the need to live sustainably in order to lengthen the probability of consuming natural resources and enjoying the perks of the Earth-like clean water, fresh air, and bright blue sky. One of the potential ways to approach the collective goal is to be attentive to what we consume. Among the daily necessities that we use is electricity. While consuming power, we don’t think about the source it comes from. That is why most of us consume fossil fuels – the worst alternative to available energy sources. It’s time to switch to renewable power – solar energy. Why specifically solar among a plethora of energy types? Let’s discover together.