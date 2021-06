A 28-year-old man has been banned from driving for 17 months after being caught riding his e-scooter at 30mph while more than twice the legal alcohol limit.Clinton Henry, from Lewisham, London, was stopped by police early on the morning of 11 April when he was spotted travelling at high speed.Officers found his breath sample contained 77 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml, more than twice the legal limit.Police later seized his vehicle and discovered that it had a 5600W electric motor, making it capable of speeds over 50mph.Mr Henry pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced at Bromley Magistrates’ Court...