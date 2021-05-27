Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

India YouTuber arrested for 'flying' dog with helium balloons

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian police have arrested a YouTuber for tying helium balloons to his pet dog "in an attempt to make it fly". Gaurav Sharma, 32, shot a video showing his dog attached to balloons, which he then lets go off as the pet starts to fly in the air. A few...

www.bbc.co.uk
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dog#Youtube Channel#Clip#Pet#Delhi Police#Air India#People For Animals#Pfa#Ani#Helium Balloons#Hydrogen Balloons#Flying#Youtube Channel#Video#Pic#Indian Police#Mr Sharma#Cruelty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
BBC
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Pets
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Lion Mauls Circus Handler in Horrific Video

A lion has savagely attacked a circus trainer during a routine performance caught on camera in Russia. Video footage of the attack shows two lions entering the ring before they are followed by their handler, Maxim Orlov, during the Ural Travelling Circus performance on Saturday. As Orlov approaches the side...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Man Swarmed by Hundreds of Deadly 'Murder Hornets' in Horrifying Video

Hundreds of "murder hornets" swarming a man have been branded "hell," as people compared them to the stuff of "nightmares." A TikTok account, called Cestbonyi, has shared multiple videos showing nests of Asian giant hornet, otherwise known as the "murder hornets" or "sparrow hornets." The deadly insects, which have been...
Public HealthNew York Post

Indian actor dies from COVID-19 after begging for help in video

Rahul Vohra, an Indian actor and vlogger whose comedic Facebook and YouTube clips received tens of millions of views, has died from COVID-19 complications after posting a video critiquing India’s medical care. He was 35. “This [oxygen] is extremely valuable right now,” Vohra said in a video he recorded ahead...
AnimalsHuffingtonPost

Video Of Bees Working Together To Open Soda Bottle Has Twitter Users Buzzing

It’s the bee-ginning of the end. Footage going viral on Twitter shows two busy bees working in concert to pop the top on a bottle to get at the sweet Fanta nectar inside:. According to video licensor Viral Hog, the moment was captured last week in São Paulo, Brazil. Now, everyone is buzzing about it on social media:
Businessthetechportal.com

Google and YouTube to comply with India’s rules for social media and OTT platforms, as government presses company for submission

India’s new IT rules had caused havoc in the internet based market, causing companies to evaluate their options over the last few months. The country had given a three month deadline to all companies to come in compliance with the new rules, something that no platform except Koo had done until yesterday. Now, as the deadline is over, all companies are finally catching on, starting with Facebook and now, Google. The search giant said that it aims to comply with the new rules set by the country’s IT ministry, including on all its platform (YouTube as well).
InternetNew York Post

Internet baffled by photo of girl seemingly stuck in sidewalk

They’re searching for a concrete answer. A trickster melted the internet’s mind after posting a trippy, non-photoshopped image of a girl seemingly submerged in a sidewalk while playing outside. The perplexing photo surfaced on Reddit about two weeks ago but is blowing up on Twitter as users fumble for an explanation of what, exactly, is happening.
Worldodditycentral.com

There Is Something Off About These Bridesmaids

Videos shot during a wedding in Pingdingshan, China’s Henan Province, have gone viral on social media, because of the three bridesmaids and their unusual gender. The role of bridesmaid is traditionally reserved for women, but what happens if the bride doesn’t have any female friends, or if none of her friends can make it to the wedding? Desperate times call for desperate measures, and one woman in Pingdingshan, China, recently managed to surprise everyone in attendance at her wedding with three very unusual bridesmaids, all men. You couldn’t really tell at first glance, as they were all wearing pink sleeveless dresses, long-haired wigs and even makeup, but a closer look revealed clear manly features.
AnimalsPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Terrifying Video Of The Mouse Plague In Australia

When it comes to things that scare people, I find that my fears are usually very strange and unusual. I fear things that others would find kind of silly like not having a way out of a situation I want to get out of, and wide-open spaces. Like art, fear is very subjective. We all see things differently, therefore we fear different things.