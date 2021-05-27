Cancel
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg Police Chief Looking to Increase Interaction with the Public

By Sean Kernan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalesburg Police chief Russell Idle wants to create a dialogue with the citizens of Galesburg. In an announcement on Wednesday, released by the City of Galesburg, Chief Idle announced “The Chief’s Corner” a social media effort to create more interaction between the Chief of Police and the public. Chief Idle plans to periodically post topics, thoughts and discussion points on the Galesburg Police Facebook page intended to create conversation between the chief and Galesburg residents. Chief Idle also plans on more in person events as well including the very first Chief’s Corner which the Chief will do live at Hy Vee in Galesburg on June 11th between 10:00 Am and 11 Am. The public is invited to join the Chief at the Hy Vee Market Grill on East Main Street in Galesburg for beverage and a conversation. From Chief Idle’s announcement:

Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
