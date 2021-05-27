Cancel
Mountain biker Bienvenido Aguado lands record 100ft front flip

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlippin' heck! Watch Spanish rider Bienvenido Aguado take mountain biking to the extreme with this 100ft long front flip. The trick is believed to have set a new record for the longest dirt-to-dirt front flip.

