The Friends set designer on creating TV’s iconic apartment: ‘You get in trouble when you take stuff’
The reason the Friends apartment is purple, says the man who designed it, is because the colour goes so well with everyone's skin tones. Not only that, but it also suits a range of hair colours – useful on a show that revolved around six characters with a pretty broad barnet spectrum. In a space that would come to feel as comforting to the viewer as their own home, everything on camera was planned and considered with the utmost attention.www.telegraph.co.uk