The Friends set designer on creating TV’s iconic apartment: ‘You get in trouble when you take stuff’

There’s a point in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new mental-health-awareness docuseries, The Me You Can’t See (Apple TV+), when it must be granted how great a spokesman the royal is for this particular cause. The Duke of Sussex has next to nothing in common with the vast majority of the people who’ll tune in to this five-part series, but — not unlike his late mother, in whose steps he’s following here — he’s able to transform his wealth, pedigree and fame into building blocks for an unexpected bridge with his audience, as if to say, “I have all this, and yet I suffer from that, too.” To the Windsors’ embarrassment and disbelief, Diana talked to the press about her suicide attempts, eating disorders and postpartum depression — and was embraced by the public for it. Her most effective tool in destigmatizing mental-health struggles were her openness and vulnerability, and now they are his.