Jane Casey's 'Killing Kind' Set For TV Adaptation By Sony's Eleventh Hour Films

The former 30 Rock star co-created Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show with Blue's Clues co-creator and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood creator Angela C. Santomero. "The show is said to invite preschoolers into a world where a little act of kindness can change the world," reports Variety. "Alongside special guest stars, McBrayer will work to inspire kids to solve problems with kindness and heart using the 'Three C’s' — caring, connecting, and cascading from one person to another. It will also feature original songs from OK Go." McBrayer is best known for his Emmy-nominated role as Kenneth "the Page" Parcell on 30 Rock. In addition to her work on Blue's Clues and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Santomero's kids' show history includes writing for Sesame Street and creating Super Why! and Creative Galaxy.