Acorns Going Public In $2.2 Billion Deal Through SPAC Pioneer Merger (PACX)

 5 days ago

Savings and investing app company Acorns Grow Incorporated entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: PACX), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company.

Saving and investment app Acorns gets $2.2 billion SPAC listing after record Q1

The merger with Pioneer Merger Corp., which almost triples the fintech's last private valuation of $860 million in 2019, is set to close in H2, per CNBC. Launched in 2014, Acorns lets users round up transactions from a linked credit or debit card and transfer the change into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that the app manages. Acorns also offers individual retirement accounts and a checking account with a debit card. An Acorns subscription runs between $1 and $5 monthly, depending on the number of features.
Old National (ONB) And First Midwest (FMBI) Announce Merger In $6.5 Billion Deal

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) have jointly announced today they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction. These are the details. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) have...
Cloudera On Cloud Nine As It Decides To Go Private In $5.3-Billion Deal

Investing – Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares were up by a fourth of their last close ahead of the market opening Tuesday as the enterprise data cloud provider agreed to be acquired for $5.3 billion by a clutch of private equity companies and go private. Cloudera buyers, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and...
MarketWatch

Old National, First Midwest to merger in a deal valuing First Midwest at $2.5 billion

Indiana-based bank Old National Bancorp and Illinois-based First Midwest Bancorp announced Tuesday a "merger of equals" deal with a total market value of $6.5 billion. Under terms of the deal, First Midwest shareholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National shares for each First Midwest share they own. Based on Friday's closing prices, that values First Midwest shares at $21.60 each, a 3.2% premium. First Midwest would have a market capitalization of $2.47 billion at that price. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in late 2021 or early 2022, First Midwest shareholders are expected to represent about 44% of the combined company. The banks expect the deal to boost Old National net earnings per share by 22% and increase First Midwest EPS by 35%. The banks' stocks were still inactive in premarket trading. Year to date, Old National shares rose 15.0% through Friday and First Midwest shares rallied 31.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 11.9%.
Pitcairn Co. Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC Merger Madness with 21 Deal Votes in June

SPAC investors should expect June to play out similar to how May ended -- light on-going S-1, IPO, and deal activity; pre-deal SPACs at a discount; limited IPO and deal pops; and heavy downward pressure on de-SPACs. But, the good news is that the June SPAC market is healthier than February/March's "peak SPAC" market.
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Preformed Line Products at the end of the most recent quarter.
Deutsche Bank, Groupon Alumni’s Startup Valued at $3 Billion

Wefox, an insurance-technology firm founded by former Groupon Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG staff, raised $650 million in a funding round that values the company at $3 billion. Venture capital firm Target Global led the investment in Berlin-based Wefox, which sells property-insurance products in Germany, Poland and Switzerland and also offers related software.
Benzinga

Tesla Rival Rivian Selects Underwriters For IPO, Could Seek $70B Valuation

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) -backed Rivian Automotive Inc has selected underwriters for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: The California-based automaker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is also backed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), could seek a valuation of about $70 billion when it goes public, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
GM, Palantir-backed Wejo to go public via SPAC

The deal raises $330 million in proceeds for Wejo, including a $230 million cash contribution from Virtuoso and a $100 million in private investment in public equity, or PIPE. Previous strategic investors Palantir and GM anchored the transaction, according to Wejo. The company did not disclose the amounts of those investments. Current shareholders will retain 64% ownership of the company, according to its investor deck.
The Street Crypto

Circle Now Considering SPAC Deal in a Move To Go Public

Circle, the payments company that created the USDC stablecoin, may now be looking to go public via a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) deal, according to sources that spoke with The Block Crypto. Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter...
San Diego biotech eFFECTOR Therapeutics to go public via SPAC merger

San Diego cancer therapy startup eFFECTOR Therapeutics has entered an agreement to become publicly traded through what is known as a SPAC — where a public shell company that’s already stockpiled capital merges with an operating firm that’s looking to become publicly traded. The biotech, which is working on a...
Fintech unicorn Stash considers IPO, SPAC merger

Fintech firm Stash is exploring options for a market listing, such as merging with a special purpose acquisition company or a traditional initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter. “Goldman Sachs acts as our advisor and we continuously assess the market to determine our optimal financing...