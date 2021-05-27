Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

LNTH Stock Price: Over 20% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) increased by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) – an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions – increased by over 20% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PYLARIFY, an F 18-labeled prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lnth#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Staging#Fda Approval#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Target Price#U S Investors#Lnth Stock Price#Psma Pet#Condor#Pylarify Pet#Psa#Company#Initial Primary Treatment#Standard Imaging#Initial Therapy#Explanation#Specificity#Year End
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
Industrybizjournals

Abbott Laboratories lowers outlook as demand for Covid-19 testing wanes, sending stock price down

Abbott Laboratories Inc. said Tuesday that it is lowering its earnings per share forecast for 2021 due to reduced demand for Covid-19 tests, which the company manufactures. Following the announcement, the stock price for Abbott (NYSE: ABT) dropped by nearly $11 — more than 9% — to $105.79 per share at market close on Tuesday, compared with nearly $117 per share on Friday before the Memorial Day weekend, according to Yahoo Finance. Tuesday's stock price is at its lowest since October 30, 2020.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242,381 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.22% of Elanco Animal Health worth $865,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.05.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report sales of $14.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the highest is $14.80 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $9.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 78,856 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $42.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.99 million and the lowest is $41.00 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $36.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.08 million. A number of brokerages have issued reports on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “. Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company....
Stockspulse2.com

CRM Stock Price: $290 Target From RBC Capital

The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a price target increase from $285 to $290 from RBC Capital. These are the details. The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a price target increase from $285 to $290 from RBC Capital. And RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.
Marketsmarketglobalist.com

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Stock Price Soared By A Staggering 13.79%. Here’s What Happened.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH), an established leader in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases., announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for PYLARIFY, an F 18-labeled prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) specified positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, used to find potential metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.
Stockspulse2.com

Yalla Group (YALA) Stock: Over 10% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Yalla Group Ltd (NYSE: YALA) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Yalla Group Ltd (NYSE: YALA) – a leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to US$150 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from May 21, 2021.
Stockspulse2.com

Annovis Bio (ANVS) Stock: Over 270% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: ANVS) increased by over 270% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: ANVS) – a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases – increased by over 270% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing new results from a double-blind placebo-controlled study of ANVS401, which is its lead drug candidate for the treatment of AD and PD. And patients treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed statistically significant cognitive improvement as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 11 (ADAS-Cog11). The 11-part test is known as one of the most frequently used tests to measure impaired cognition in clinical trials for AD.
Stockspulse2.com

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock: Over 5% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) increased by over 5% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) increased by over 5% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results. These are...
Marketspulse2.com

Genetron Holdings (GTH) Stock: Over 10% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Genetron Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GTH) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Genetron Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GTH) – a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development – increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing a strategic partnership with JD Health, a subsidiary of JD.com, Inc., and the largest online healthcare platform in China. The 2 companies aim to create innovative solutions for full-cycle cancer management.
Marketspulse2.com

CPS Technologies (CPSH) Stock: Over 16% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) increased by over 16% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) increased by over 16% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing the receipt of an additional purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels to be installed as part of an integrated ballistic protection system on U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carriers from Kinetic Protection, which is the Navy’s prime contractor.
Stockspulse2.com

Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Stock: Over 14% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) increased by over 14% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) increased by over 14% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to a research report by Baird. Baird had initiated coverage of Vistagen Therapeutics...