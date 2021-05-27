LNTH Stock Price: Over 20% Increase Pre-Market Explanation
The stock price of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) increased by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) – an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions – increased by over 20% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PYLARIFY, an F 18-labeled prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.pulse2.com