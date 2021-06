PHILADELPHIA – — Army Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley took command of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support during an Assumption of Command ceremony June 17 in Philadelphia. DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic, who presided over the ceremony, said Shirley’s previous role as chief of staff for Operation Warp Speed and his 28 years as an Army logistics officer make him a perfect fit to take command of an organization that has been on the frontlines of the nation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.