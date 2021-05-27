New seafood restaurant Skrimp Shack makes a splash in Augusta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Ranch home with Hardie Board exterior, interior will be finished with granite countertop, Vinyl plant flooring, blinds, ceiling fansl, 2-10 builders warranty, landscaped front yard. Estimate completion time will be July 2020. This home is apart of the Laney Walker Redevelopment and is eligible for up to 25k in down payment assistance for those who qualify. This Colonial Revival House, built in 1899 is on the Historic Registry as the Robert A Fleming Jr House. The home has been lovingly restored over the past 10 years and won a Historic Preservation Award from Historic Augusta. The property is set up as a perfect entertaining house and has had many friends come through the doors. The home has 7 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. It has 12 ft ceilings on the first floor & 11 ft ceilings on the 2nd floor. Each bedroom has its own on suite bathroom. The original carriage house is still intact in the backyard and string lights stretch across the fenced-in courtyard for a perfect ambiance at night with a concrete patio set up for entertaining. The highlight of the house is the amazing front porch with a black & white checkered tile & ceiling fans that keep you cool. The renovated kitchen has high end appliances, custom painted floors, tons of counter space with quartzite and soapstone natural stone. Two story home with Hardie Board exterior, interior will be finished with granite countertop, Vinyl plant flooring, blinds, ceiling fans, half bath in main level, 2-10 builders warranty, landscaped front yard. Estimate completion time will be July 2020. This home is apart of the Laney Walker Redevelopment and is eligible for up to 25k in down payment assistance for those who qualify. If using the DPA please allow minimum of 60 days for commission approval Amazing home! Recently Renovated and turn key ready All Brick Ranch, open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath, minutes away from downtown and medical district. Would be perfect for First time home buyer.