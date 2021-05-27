Cancel
Augusta, GA

New seafood restaurant Skrimp Shack makes a splash in Augusta

By Briana Collier
WRDW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new restaurant in town making a splash. Skrimp Shack has been open for about three weeks now and the food is what’s keeping people coming back. “These are our fryers; this is where all the magic happens,” Brandon Dotson, Skrimp Shack franchisee said. “We...

www.wrdw.com
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Midville, GAPosted by
Midville Dispatch

Coming soon: Midville events

1. Southeast Crab Feast - Augusta (GA); 2. The JPN Expo Challenge; 3. Livestock Emergency Response Plan Training Bulloch County Extension Office; 4. Silent Headphone Twerk Party; 5. Speed Reading Class - Augusta;
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Augusta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

CSRA reflects on the life of a legendary local funeral director

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed Charlie Reid, owner of C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, passed away Friday. Charlie Reid was a household name for many across Augusta, as he was known for his generosity to families who needed help when they were at their lowest. At...
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

McDonald’s rolls out hiring initiative in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDonald’s is looking to hire 260 new employees in Augusta and Savannah as part of an effort to recruit more than 13,000 employees in Georgia. McDonald’s summer hiring initiative kicks off next week, and to gear up for the busy summer season, the fast-food giant has rolled out a new set of employee perks, including paid time off, career learning opportunities, free employee meals, education assistance and competitive wages in addition to flexible schedules, the company said.
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Hiring now! Jobs in Augusta with an immediate start

These companies in Augusta are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 2. Inbound Sales/ Customer Service Agent - Virtual/Remote; 3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 4. Remote Call Center Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative (Work from Home); 6. REMOTE CUSTOMER SERVICE SPECIALIST; 7. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 8. Work From Home - Sales Representative - No Experience Required; 9. Inbound Sales Agent; 10. Insurance Sales (Remote) - Leads, Training, Bonuses, Support...;
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

These houses are for sale in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) Looking for a house in Augusta? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

CYBER NEWS NOW: Rise Augusta celebrates successful fundraiser

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - We have an update to a story we first told you about here, about an ambitious fundraiser for Richmond County Schools, designed to bring tech to the classroom. That goal was reached--- and then some. “When I first started this, a lot of times people were like...
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Check out these homes on the Augusta market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Ranch home with Hardie Board exterior, interior will be finished with granite countertop, Vinyl plant flooring, blinds, ceiling fansl, 2-10 builders warranty, landscaped front yard. Estimate completion time will be July 2020. This home is apart of the Laney Walker Redevelopment and is eligible for up to 25k in down payment assistance for those who qualify. If using the DPA please allow minimum of 60 days for commission approval<p><strong>For open house information, contact JOE EDGE, SHERMAN & HEMSTREET REAL ESTATE at 706-722-8334</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This Colonial Revival House, built in 1899 is on the Historic Registry as the Robert A Fleming Jr House. The home has been lovingly restored over the past 10 years and won a Historic Preservation Award from Historic Augusta. The property is set up as a perfect entertaining house and has had many friends come through the doors. The home has 7 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. It has 12 ft ceilings on the first floor & 11 ft ceilings on the 2nd floor. Each bedroom has its own on suite bathroom. The original carriage house is still intact in the backyard and string lights stretch across the fenced-in courtyard for a perfect ambiance at night with a concrete patio set up for entertaining. The highlight of the house is the amazing front porch with a black & white checkered tile & ceiling fans that keep you cool. The renovated kitchen has high end appliances, custom painted floors, tons of counter space with quartzite and soapstone natural stone.<p><strong>For open house information, contact CHRISTY BECKHAM, RE/MAX TRUE ADVANTAGE at 706-922-9292</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Two story home with Hardie Board exterior, interior will be finished with granite countertop, Vinyl plant flooring, blinds, ceiling fans, half bath in main level, 2-10 builders warranty, landscaped front yard. Estimate completion time will be July 2020. This home is apart of the Laney Walker Redevelopment and is eligible for up to 25k in down payment assistance for those who qualify. If using the DPA please allow minimum of 60 days for commission approval<p><strong>For open house information, contact JOE EDGE, SHERMAN & HEMSTREET REAL ESTATE at 706-722-8334</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMEF1Z3VzdGElMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtR0FBUkdBLTQ1MzM4NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Amazing home! Recently Renovated and turn key ready All Brick Ranch, open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath, minutes away from downtown and medical district. Would be perfect for First time home buyer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact STUART BROOKS, BETTER HOMES & GARDENS REAL ESTATE EP at 706-364-7653</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
North Augusta, SCWRDW-TV

Small business booming in North Augusta

The pandemic showed us that high-speed internet is no longer just nice to have, it's a necessity. But about 14 million Americans don't have access to it. Leaders are working to connect rural America to broadband service. Millions of kids across the country battle eczema every day. There is now...
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Find your fun: Augusta summer camp offerings cover learning, arts, sports

The last day of class for Richmond County public schools is Tuesday, May 25, and other Augusta schools will either start summer vacation by then or start soon after. For those families wanting to keep their children's learning going, here are some of the schools and organizations offering educational camps to avoid the summer slump:
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Hiring initiatives rolling out in across the CSRA in coming days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Virtual and in-person hiring events and initiatives are ramping up across the CSRA. A virtual hiring event is planned May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon for East Central Regional Hospital. Interested registered nurses and licensed practical nurses wanting to participate should RSVP at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F6T8MKN and...
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Hidden crosses: How S.C. business owner spreads blessings

Andrea Sherica Lanier, 37, and Christopher Rodriquez Lovett, 37, were arrested and charged in connection with an investigation of dog fighting. Two women are dead and five other victims are recovering in the hospital after a string of shootings Thursday in Augusta. Plus the U.S. is looking to ramp up cyber security after the pipeline attack. Here are your top stories from News 12 in the morning.
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

Congratulations to our WFXG "Mama Says" Contest Winner

AUGUSTA (WFXG) -We want to congratulate our WFXG FOX54 "Mama Says" Mother's Day Contest Winner. Her name is Tonya Williams. Her winning saying was, "You can't fool your mommy because nothing gets over my head, but the sun and the moon." Tonya is a special education teacher in the Richmond County School System.