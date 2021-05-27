Throwback Thursday: Gage-Hall Clinic to Friendly Bingo Palace
Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northwest corner of West First Avenue and North Washington streets. By 1920, medical advances had caused a different approach to medical treatments. Doctors George Gage and Clarence Hall decided to partner up and purchased the Hook building at 100 W. First to open a clinic comprised of specialists. The Gage-Hall Clinic opened on Dec. 1, 1920. Just next door, in December 1921, Superior Motors, a distributor of Chevrolets and Oakland autos, built a dealership at 112 W. First.www.hutchnews.com