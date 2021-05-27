VCBC Public Library: Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, Building the Future

On May 12th VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson shared an email with families, friends and guardians of Valley City Public Schools students. Here is the information... Our City County Health is requesting we conduct a survey to see if parents would be interested in a COVID-19 Vaccination clinic for students ages 12 and older prior to the end of the school year. As you may know, the Pfizer Vaccination is now available for children age 12 and older. We kindly ask that you please complete this short two question survey prior to Friday, May 14th. If you have more than one child eligible for the vaccination, please complete the survey for each of your eligible students (12 and older). Please know that completing this survey does NOT commit your child(ren) to receiving the vaccination.