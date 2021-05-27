VCBC Public Library: Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, Building the Future
When you visit the Valley City Barnes County Public Library on Central Avenue, you might be unaware of the historical significance of the shelves, tables, desks, windows and walls that surround you. In addition to being the city’s public hub of information and a huge influence on education for more than a century, this library has also stood as a force of good in the community, making stronger, more informed citizens of all ages.www.times-online.com