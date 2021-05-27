Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valley City, ND

VCBC Public Library: Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, Building the Future

By Ellie Boese treditor@times-online.com
Times-Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you visit the Valley City Barnes County Public Library on Central Avenue, you might be unaware of the historical significance of the shelves, tables, desks, windows and walls that surround you. In addition to being the city’s public hub of information and a huge influence on education for more than a century, this library has also stood as a force of good in the community, making stronger, more informed citizens of all ages.

www.times-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley City, ND
Valley City, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Continuing Education#Vcbc Public Library#Nd State Library#Gilded Age Philanthropy#Central Avenue#Faith#Gas Stations#Grocery Stores#Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
Related
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Streetscape Phase II Project Underway in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Motorists will have to be mindful of several detours in Valley City this spring, summer, and fall as a number of roads are under reconstruction including a section of Main Street. KLJ project manager Chad Petersen said one of those is the Streetscape Phase II...
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

A Message From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a message from Valley City mayor Dave Carlsrud. “April 30th was National Arbor Day and one celebration was a tree planting in City Park. That was a nice beginning, but you can plant trees and benefit your yard and community most anytime. Did you know trees, can reduce erosion, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen, create wild life habitat, beautifies and increases property values. So there are many good reasons to plant a tree(s).
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Wild Prairie Bakery Receives Community Spirit Award

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors presented the Wild Prairie Bakery in Valley City with the 2020 Annual Chamber Community Spirit Award. The Wild Prairie Bakery of Valley City opened in June of 2019 to rave reviews. The family-owned business is operated by...
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

Chamber Ambassadors Honor Wild Prairie Bakery With the Community Image Award

The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors headed downtown to pop in at Wild Prairie Bakery this week to honor owner Erin Hannig. Chamber Executive Vice President Kay Vinje said that the special occasion was to honor the business with a special award. This, she continued, was a 2020 award, one which the Chamber hadn’t been able to award because of the cancellation of the annual awards banquet.
Barnes County, NDTimes-Online

Area Youths Participate In County 4-H Communications Contest

Several young people from our area took steps toward reaching their full potential as capable, competent, caring citizens by participating in the Extension 4-H Communication Arts in Barnes County contest held on Monday, April 26 at the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center. The contest was one of many “learn by doing” events that NDSU Extension offers through its 4-H and Youth Development program. The Communication Arts program is designed to provide opportunities for youth to develop organizational skills, communication skills, and confidence. These life skills and assets will be of great use, benefit, and value to the youth now and throughout their lifetime.
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Development Corporation Hires Fike-Anderson; Promotes Nelson

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Kara Fike-Anderson joined the Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation as the new Recruiting & Retention Coordinator. Kara is a 2018 graduate from NDSU and has a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. Prior to starting with the Corporation, Kara worked in the marketing department at Agri-Cover in Jamestown. As Recruiting & Retention Coordinator, Kara works with businesses needing employees and individuals seeking employment opportunities in addition to providing economic development support.
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Music in the Park Celebrating 25 Years in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Parks & Recreation is planning another exciting summer of Music at the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday evenings at 7:15 pm starting June 2nd. This summer they will be celebrating 25 years in existence as Music in the Park. Musicians are featured each week showcasing their talents for the community and surrounding area.
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

Construction Notice – Main Street

The westbound parking lane on Main Street will be closed from Central Avenue to east of 3rd Avenue NE beginning Monday May 17th, 2021 for construction operations. The roadway will be open to traffic. Signalized intersections on Main Street at Central Avenue and 2nd Avenue will not be in operation...
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Trees Planted on Arbor Day in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Arbor Day was celebrated with the planting of 4 trees (3 varieties) in City Park: a Manchurian Alder was donated by the Valley City Park District, with two Common Hackberry trees donated by Riverside Gardens and the City of Valley City. Lloyd Miller’s family donated...
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

VCPS Asks Community for Input With a Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Survey

On May 12th VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson shared an email with families, friends and guardians of Valley City Public Schools students. Here is the information... Our City County Health is requesting we conduct a survey to see if parents would be interested in a COVID-19 Vaccination clinic for students ages 12 and older prior to the end of the school year. As you may know, the Pfizer Vaccination is now available for children age 12 and older. We kindly ask that you please complete this short two question survey prior to Friday, May 14th. If you have more than one child eligible for the vaccination, please complete the survey for each of your eligible students (12 and older). Please know that completing this survey does NOT commit your child(ren) to receiving the vaccination.
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

Benefit for Kathy Nelson to be Held May 17th

A spaghetti dinner and silent auction benefit for Kathy Nelson to be held Monday, May 17th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. Kathy Nelson has had a long journey. Complications from heart surgery have left her paralyzed below her waist. In addition, a benefit fund for Kathy...
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

VCPS Nutrition Services Will Offer Free Summer Meals

This summer VCPS Nutrition Services will again be offering free meals to all area children ages 1-18 or through high school graduation (age 21) for students receiving special education services!. The program, guided by the USDA allows parents/guardians or students to pick up meals every Monday – Friday throughout the...
Wahpeton, NDDaily News

Jazmine Hill receives prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

WAHPETON — Jazmine Hill, a senior at Wahpeton High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter J, Wahpeton. Hill is active in drama, music, sports, and student council. She is involved in community volunteering and leadership. She will...
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Wendi Wilmes Named Director of Education Foundation

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Public School District hired Mrs. Wendi Wilmes to be the new director of the Education Foundation. Wilmes previously taught for 11 years as a Kindergarten Teacher at Jefferson Elementary. Wendi and her husband, Scott, reside in Valley City and will have three children (Abby, Alyssa, and Zac) who are all enrolled in the school district for the 2021-2022 school year.
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

Valley City Celebrates Arbor Day, May 7th

The Valley City Parks and Rec will be planting a number of trees in City Park to celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, May 7 at 9 a.m. in City Park. The community is invited to attend. One tree, an Autumn Splendor Buckeye, was donated by Jeff Moe, to remember his...
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

National Bike to School Day Students in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – National Bike to School Day was Wednesday, May 5th. ON THE MOVE partnered with all Valley City schools to encourage students to ride bike to school. Biking offers children an opportunity to have fun, be more independent and is great exercise and good for the...
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

TR is Requesting Memorial Services Information

The Times-Record is asking for assistance from the community in regards to upcoming Memorial Day services. If you are an organization or group that will be honoring those passed with a Memorial Day service on May 31st to please share the information via email to vctr@times-online.com, mail to Times-Record, PO Box 697, Valley City or by dropping it off at the TR office, 146 3rd St NE, Valley City.
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

VCHS 2021 Cafe Concert “Into the Unknown”

Music filled the air during the three performances of the recent 2021 Café Concert at the Valley City High School. This concert was the first for new choir director Mark Reeves. The theme this year was Disney music, which was a huge hit for not only younger viewers, but also older audience members. This provided a blast to the past for some, while also presenting a wave of all of the current Disney music loved by fans.