RVPH Stock Price: Over 11% Decrease Pre-Market Explanation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) decreased by over 11% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) decreased by over 11% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to the company announcing the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 8 million shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and accompanying investor warrants to purchase up to 6 million shares of common stock.

