Neuroscience and AI's Future

psychologytoday.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if the key to unlocking the future of artificial intelligence (AI) by achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI) is in understanding how human intelligence in the biological brain works? Jeff Hawkins, an American inventor, scientist, entrepreneur, engineer, and author thinks he knows the way forward. Hawkins is the co-founder and chief scientist at Numenta. On May 20, 2021, Numenta announced it had increased the speed of AI deep learning networks by 100 times using its sparse algorithms derived from neuroscience research and published its results in a new white paper.

